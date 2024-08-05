Taxzerone Streamlines Non-Profit Tax Filing With Support For Form 990-T

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TaxZerone, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider for non-profit organizations, today announced expanded support for Form 990-T, the Exempt Organization Business Income Tax Return. This addition strengthens TaxZerone's Exempt Organizations Forms family, empowering non-profits to efficiently report unrelated business income and tax liabilities."We understand the complexities of tax filing for nonprofits," said Alexia Zepeda, spokesperson at TaxZerone. "By adding Form 990-T to our platform, we're empowering organizations to accurately report their unrelated business income and ensure compliance with IRS regulations."TaxZerone's ongoing dedication to enhancing its services and user experience ensures that non-profits can focus more on their missions and less on paperwork.Streamlined Filing for All 990 FormsTaxZerone now supports the entire range of 990 forms, including:🎯 Form 990-N (Electronic Notice): Free e-filing for organizations not required to file Form 990 or 990-EZ.🎯 Form 990-EZ: Streamlined filing for smaller nonprofits with gross receipts under $200,000.🎯 Form 990: Comprehensive return for most tax-exempt organizations.🎯 Form 990-PF: Return specifically designed for private foundations.🎯 Form 990-T: Used to report unrelated business income tax.🎯 Form 8868: Application for automatic extension of time to file an exempt organization return.Additional Benefits for NonprofitsTaxZerone offers several features to simplify the filing process for nonprofits, including:🎯 Affordable e-filing costs: Filing fees are competitive, with Form 990-N available for free.🎯 User-friendly platform: Easy-to-use interface guides users through the filing process.🎯 Discount code TZOTE10: Enjoy 10% off on filing all 990 forms.Seamless 990-N Filing with a Dedicated PortalTaxZerone makes filing Form 990-N (e-Postcard) for small tax-exempt organizations with gross receipts under $50,000 a breeze. Our dedicated portal, taxzerone, allows you to complete the filing process in just 3 simple steps:1. Enter your EIN to retrieve your organization's information stored in the IRS database.2. Review the information and make changes if necessary.3. Choose the tax year and transmit your Form 990-N (e-Postcard) to the IRS – completely free of charge!Affordable 990-T FilingTaxZerone offers a competitive rate for filing Form 990-T . Our user-friendly platform and expert support ensure a smooth filing experience for just $129.99 per filing.EINFinder : A Free Tool for Streamlined Research on Non-ProfitsIn addition to its robust e-filing features, TaxZerone provides a valuable free service for non-profit organizations: the EIN Finder. This easy-to-use tool allows users to:🎯 Access details of any non-profit organization.🎯 Explore past tax filings submitted by non-profit organizations.The EIN Finder empowers non-profits to research partner organizations, analyze competitors, or simply gain insights into the non-profit landscape.About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is a leading platform supporting tax filings for businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations. Dedicated to simplifying the tax filing experience, TaxZerone integrates cutting-edge technology with a user-centric approach to ensure that tax filing is not only effortless but also secure and affordable. The platform's commitment to excellence is reflected in its core principles of simplicity, security, and affordability.

