CAFE Opens Applications For Fall 2024 Fintech Accelerator Program Presented By Best Egg

CAFE

(Center for Accelerating Equity), a non-profit dedicated to advancing financial and wellness for low-to-moderate-income (LMI) individuals through fintech innovation, today announced the opening of applications for its second cohort of the CAFE Fintech Accelerator Program. This program aims to support and scale revolutionary

fintech businesses that prioritize financial inclusivity and innovation. The Fall 2024 program is sponsored by Best Egg , a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, located in Wilmington, DE.

Applications for the Fall 2024 program are open from August 5 - September 2 at . This is a unique opportunity for mission-driven technology startups to receive support with coaching, customers, investors, and community as they accelerate their business and impact. The eight-week hybrid-virtual program will run from September 30 - November 22. It is designed to nurture startups and emerging companies that are creating disruptive technologies with a strong commitment to leveling the financial playing field. Selected applicants will be notified in mid-September and will receive comprehensive support, including mentorship from Best Egg executives, access to state-of-the-art facilities, and opportunities to connect with financial institutions, investors, and other key industry players, throughout the course of the program.

"We are thrilled to launch the second cohort of our accelerator program and invite

fintech founders from Delaware and across the country to join us in our mission to transform the financial landscape to be more inclusive," said Kristen Castell , Managing Director at CAFE. "Through this program, we support the growth of startups that are dedicated to advancing financial wellness for LMI and underserved communities through their innovative technology products. We're thankful for Best Egg's support and look forward to offering program participants the opportunity to engage directly with executives at this local, award-winning fintech that is dedicated to helping people with limited savings."

"As Best Egg marks its 10th year of innovation, we're proud to sponsor the CAFE Fintech Accelerator Program and support the next generation of fintech pioneers," said Sabrina DeVito , Chief Strategy Officer at Best Egg. "Having started as a fintech startup ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities in reaching millions of underserved customers. Our decade of growth has been driven by a commitment to providing accessible financial solutions, particularly for those with limited savings. We look forward to sharing our insights and expertise to empower new entrants dedicated to transforming the financial landscape for those often overlooked by traditional banking."

CAFE's inaugural Fintech Accelerator Program commenced earlier this year.

For more information about the program, please visit .

About CAFE

CAFE (Center for Accelerating Financial Equity) is a non-profit dedicated to advancing the financial health and wellness for low- to moderate-income (LMI)

populations through innovative fintech solutions and strategic partnerships. CAFE is based in the state-of-the-art

Fintech Innovation Hub at the Delaware Technology Park on the University of Delaware's STAR Campus.

For more information, visit .

About Best Egg

Best Egg is a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings adapt to their changing needs. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit .

