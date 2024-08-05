Raken And Sage Expand Partnership For Faster, Easier Payroll For Contractors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Raken's latest

integration

with

Sage

saves

time

and

reduces

payroll errors.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, a provider of easy-to-use field management solutions for the industry, has recently expanded its partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll for small and medium-sized businesses.

In addition to current integrations with Sage 300 CRE and Sage 100 Contractor, Raken's new API-based

integration

with

Sage

Intacct helps

customers

significantly

reduce

the

time

it

takes

to process payroll and improves job costing with increased data accuracy. The integration automatically syncs critical project data, including completed time entries.

Raken and Sage have expanded their partnership to integrate Sage Intacct and seamless mobile time card collection.

"Helping our clients boost efficiency by automating time-consuming manual processes is at the core of what we do," said Patrick Schlight, Global Leader, Sage Partner Network, "We're pleased to expand our partnership with Raken to include the new integration with Sage Intacct, enabling more construction professionals to save time by streamlining their payroll workflows."

Raken

offers

three

flexible ways

for

contractors

to

track

time

on

the

jobsite:



Mobile worker time clock

Shared time tracking kiosk Supervisor-led digital time cards

No

matter

which

options customers

choose,

time

data

from

Raken

can

now

be

shared

with Sage Intacct with a click, while new and updated Projects, Cost Codes, Employees, Classifications, and Pay Types are automatically synced from Sage Intacct to Raken.

"We

continuously

improve

our

time

tracking

solutions to

meet

our

clients'

evolving needs,"

said Mike Bates, Raken's VP of Corporate Strategy. "Our integration with Sage Intacct ensures our products work seamlessly within an optimized construction tech stack."

Enabling

this

integration

offers significant

time

savings for

payroll

administrators

and

prevents unnecessary errors by reducing the need for manual data entry. By focusing on the unique needs of the industry, Sage and Raken work together to make payroll a faster, and easier process for busy construction businesses.

About

Raken

Raken is an all-in-one field management solution for the construction industry that uses mobile technology to streamline field workflows and build better projects. Designed for the field, our software empowers crews to quickly and easily share real-time data and updates from the jobsite. Raken helps customers increase project visibility and compliance with digital daily reports,

time

and

production

tracking,

comprehensive

safety tools,

document

management,

and more. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Raken