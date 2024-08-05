Raken And Sage Expand Partnership For Faster, Easier Payroll For Contractors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Raken's latest
integration
with
Sage
saves
time
and
reduces
payroll errors.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, a provider of easy-to-use field management solutions for the construction industry, has recently expanded its partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses.
In addition to current integrations with Sage 300 CRE and Sage 100 Contractor, Raken's new API-based
integration
with
Sage
Intacct helps
customers
significantly
reduce
the
time
it
takes
to process payroll and improves job costing with increased data accuracy. The integration automatically syncs critical project data, including completed time entries.
Raken and Sage have expanded their partnership to integrate Sage Intacct and seamless mobile time card collection.
"Helping our clients boost efficiency by automating time-consuming manual processes is at the core of what we do," said Patrick Schlight, Global Leader, Sage Partner Network, "We're pleased to expand our partnership with Raken to include the new integration with Sage Intacct, enabling more construction professionals to save time by streamlining their payroll workflows."
Raken
offers
three
flexible ways
for
contractors
to
track
time
on
the
jobsite:
Mobile worker time clock
Shared time tracking kiosk
Supervisor-led digital time cards
No
matter
which
options customers
choose,
time
data
from
Raken
can
now
be
shared
with Sage Intacct with a click, while new and updated Projects, Cost Codes, Employees, Classifications, and Pay Types are automatically synced from Sage Intacct to Raken.
"We
continuously
improve
our
time
tracking
solutions to
meet
our
clients'
evolving needs,"
said Mike Bates, Raken's VP of Corporate Strategy. "Our integration with Sage Intacct ensures our products work seamlessly within an optimized construction tech stack."
Enabling
this
integration
offers significant
time
savings for
payroll
administrators
and
prevents unnecessary errors by reducing the need for manual data entry. By focusing on the unique needs of the industry, Sage and Raken work together to make payroll a faster, and easier process for busy construction businesses.
About
Raken
Raken is an all-in-one field management solution for the construction industry that uses mobile technology to streamline field workflows and build better projects. Designed for the field, our software empowers crews to quickly and easily share real-time data and updates from the jobsite. Raken helps customers increase project visibility and compliance with digital daily reports,
time
and
production
tracking,
comprehensive
safety tools,
document
management,
and more. To learn more, visit .
