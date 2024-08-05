Security Automation Market To Reach $26.6 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 12.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global security has experienced growth due to the constantly increasing cybercrimes faced by industries like BFSI and telecommunications. NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“ Security Automation Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premise), (AI & ML, Predictive Analytics, RPA, and Others), Application (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Incident Response Management, Vulnerability Management, and Others), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032”. The global security automation market was valued at $9.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $26.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The cloud computing model is widely used due to its strong and adaptable architecture. Many firms are turning to cloud solutions to simplify data storage since they provide remote server access over the internet, as well as limitless computing capacity. Furthermore, having a cloud-based architecture enables businesses to monitor all of their apps by providing incredibly tough analytics that run in the background. However, the rise in adoption of cloud has increased the number of cyberattacks. This boosts the demand for real-time threat detection among enterprises, thereby propelling the growth of the security automation market. Request Sample Pages: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $9.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 $26.6 Billion CAGR 12.2% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers

Rise in complications in cybersecurity Increase in cybercrime across industries Opportunity Rise in adoption of predictive analytics for early threat detection Restraint Growth in data privacy concerns

Segment Highlights

Regulatory standards such as GDPR, CCPA, PCI DSS, and HIPAA compel enterprises to employ strong security measures to secure sensitive data and comply. Security automation streamlines compliance efforts by automating security controls, audits, and reporting procedures. In addition, the threat landscape is always changing, with attackers using increasingly complex methods to circumvent standard security protections. Security automation enables organizations to react fast to new threats by automating the detection, investigation, and reaction to security incidents in real time. These factors contribute to the constant growth of the global security automation market.

Similarly, the adoption of cloud computing, IoT devices, BYOD rules, and hybrid IT environments has increased the complexity of IT infrastructure management and security. Here, security automation gives enterprises the scalability and agility they need to efficiently secure complex and dynamic IT systems. Moreover, it helps organizations to reduce their operational cost by automating manual and repetitive tasks. This enables enterprises to increase their efficiency and reduce manual errors.

Regional Outlook

By region, the security automation market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest share in 2023. North America has appropriate infrastructure due to the presence of prime vendors in nations such as the United States and Canada, leading to constant development of advanced security solutions integrating technologies such as AI, ML, and predictive analytics.

Major Industry Players:



Palo Alto Networks

Check Point

Red Hat

Cisco Systems Inc

IBM Corporation

Fortinet

Microsoft Corporation

Secureworks

D3 Security Crowdstrike

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key vendors in the global security automation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new development, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, portfolio, and strategic moves of market vendors to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

On May 6, 2024, Swimlane LLC announced a marketplace for security automation. The Swimlane marketplace is designed to enable organizations to automate security operations across business processes.



On March 13, 2024, Stellar Cyber and Torq announced their partnership to develop automated security operations platform. The partnership is intended to offer security teams across organizations with turnkey integrated solutions for streamlining their security operations.

On February 27, 2024, NTT Data Group Corporation announced its partnership with Swimlane LLC for its security automation. This partnership is intended to strengthen NTT's capabilities of Security Operations Center (SOC) Solutions. On June 6, 2023, Palo Alto Networks in partnership with Cortex announced the launch of Expander 2.2 which integrates AI capabilities to improve modern SOC for changing the security operations across enterprises.

