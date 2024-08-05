Cruising Kitchens Announces Strategic Move To New Location, Bringing Over 100 Jobs To Westside
Date
8/5/2024 10:16:39 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruising Kitchens, the world's leading custom mobile business fabricator, is excited to announce the sale of their current Real estate holdings at 2100
Mannix Dr. and 314 Nolan St. The company is relocating its headquarters and operations to new, state-of-the-art facilities at 702 and 802 San Fernando St. on the westside of San Antonio. This strategic move is set to consolidate their operations, streamline production processes, and significantly boost the local Economy by creating over 100 new jobs.
Consolidation and Expansion to Propel Growth
A rendering from the street of Cruising Kitchens plans for the look and feel of their new location at 702 San Fernando St in San Antonio TX.
A rendering from the roof of Cruising Kitchens plans for the look and feel of their new location at 702 San Fernando St in San Antonio TX. Focusing on the top 4 stories where corporate offices, a bar, and more will be located.
>1. Gringo
: A mild green salsa
2. Sizzle
: A medium red hot sauce
3. Rowdy
: A hot salsa
4. Hotter Than Hell
: An extremely hot sauce
Punch Drunk : An organic vodka available in several flavors
Complementing these retail offerings will be a new line of merchandise, from T-shirts to ball caps. This new venture aims to solidify brand awareness on a national, and eventually global scale, ensuring that Cruising Kitchens continues to lead the industry with innovative and high-quality solutions.
About Cruising Kitchens
Cruising Kitchens is the world's leading custom mobile business fabricator, specializing in the creation of innovative mobile kitchens, food trucks, trailers, and more. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to quality, Cruising Kitchens has built a diverse portfolio of clients, including some of the biggest names in the food and beverage industry. The company's mission is to bring dreams to life on wheels, transforming businesses with custom solutions that are as unique as the clients they serve.
For more information about Cruising Kitchens and their upcoming move, please visit .
SOURCE Cruising Kitchens
