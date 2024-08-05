(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruising Kitchens, the world's leading custom mobile business fabricator, is excited to announce the sale of their current holdings at 2100

Mannix Dr. and 314 Nolan St. The company is relocating its headquarters and operations to new, state-of-the-art facilities at 702 and 802 San Fernando St. on the westside of San Antonio. This strategic move is set to consolidate their operations, streamline production processes, and significantly boost the local by creating over 100 new jobs.

Consolidation and Expansion to Propel Growth

A rendering from the street of Cruising Kitchens plans for the look and feel of their new location at 702 San Fernando St in San Antonio TX.

A rendering from the roof of Cruising Kitchens plans for the look and feel of their new location at 702 San Fernando St in San Antonio TX. Focusing on the top 4 stories where corporate offices, a bar, and more will be located.

Punch Drunk : An organic vodka available in several flavors

>1.: A mild green salsa2.: A medium red hot sauce3.: A hot salsa4.: An extremely hot sauce

Complementing these retail offerings will be a new line of merchandise, from T-shirts to ball caps. This new venture aims to solidify brand awareness on a national, and eventually global scale, ensuring that Cruising Kitchens continues to lead the industry with innovative and high-quality solutions.

About Cruising Kitchens

Cruising Kitchens is the world's leading custom mobile business fabricator, specializing in the creation of innovative mobile kitchens, food trucks, trailers, and more. With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to quality, Cruising Kitchens has built a diverse portfolio of clients, including some of the biggest names in the food and beverage industry. The company's mission is to bring dreams to life on wheels, transforming businesses with custom solutions that are as unique as the clients they serve.

