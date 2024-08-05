Wayfair Teams Up With Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Shawn Johnson East In House To Home Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The multi-channel series portrays the beauty of real moments, real families, and real homes

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfair Inc.

(NYSE: W ), the destination for all things home, today announced a new collaboration with Shawn Johnson East. The former Olympic medalist and World all-around champion appears in a new installment of "House to Home" , a series of videos by Wayfair profiling different families' journeys to transform their homes into a personal reflection of themselves. The mom of three, who also appeared in Wayfair's recent "Welcome to the Wayborhood"

brand campaign, opens the doors to her Nashville home to show how she transformed her living space with welcoming and family-friendly interiors from Wayfair and shares some of her favorite product picks with Wayfair customers.

As a Hall of Fame and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, Johnson East is no stranger to balance, effortlessly harmonizing both style and function in her design choices. From hosting both dinner parties and science experiments in her kitchen to incorporating neutral, washable fabrics in her living room, she shows consumers how she has embraced the comfort and chaos that comes with family life.

"Shawn was the perfect person to partner with for this series," said Wayfair Brand Creative Director Kyle Wright. "Not only is she an inspiring, world-renowned athlete, but she's a super mom of three, who, like many of our customers, is in the early stages of building her family home. We're honored that she let us peel back the curtain and share how her family's personality shines through in her decor and through this new product collaboration with Wayfair."

Johnson East's unique style is brought to life by layering soft silhouettes, textured upholstery, and pattern play textiles to an otherwise neutral, yet contemporary interior. Consumers that find inspiration in her home can achieve this refresh using pieces from the Wayfair x Shawn Johnson East collaboration. Some of Shawn's picks include:



Joss & Main Shae Fixed Top Dining Table

Willa Arlo Interiors Monette Throw Pillow

Wade Logan Carrrena Boucle Upholstered Swivel Armchair Joss & Main Neruda Slipcovered Sofa

This collaboration, captured by esteemed photographer and director Todd Selby , launches today across Wayfair's digital and social properties, as well as the seasonal print catalog.

Watch Shawn's installment of "House to Home" here , and shop Shawn's product picks from the collaboration here .

