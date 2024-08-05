Equipment Procurement Leader Bigrentz Bolsters Board, Adds Ex-Home Depot CSO To Accelerate Growth & Technology Evolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BigRentz procurement software platform

Matt Schweickert Led The Home Depot's Strategy & Execution in Acquiring & Building Large Equipment Rental Business

- Matt SchweickertIRVINE, CA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BigRentz , the nation's leading construction procurement software platform, announces the appointment of Matt Schweickert to its Board of Directors. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades and strategic roles at leading companies such as The Home Depot and Resident, Schweickert brings deep industry expertise driving technology-enabled growth and improving operational efficiency.Schweickert's appointment comes as BigRentz continues its transformation into one of the industry's most technology-forward construction industry platforms. The company's digital platform has already simplified the complex equipment rental and management process for 6,000 supplier partners representing 14,000 locations and customers across the country.Next, the firm plans to introduce AI-infused software solutions to drive cost savings, break down communication silos and operate across more industry verticals, including staffing and financial services, to address evolving market demands.Schweickert's career is marked by his ability to scale global organizations and measurably drive profitability. At The Home Depot, he simultaneously served as Chief Strategy Officer, Functional CFO for Technology and Chief Product & User Experience Officer.In that role, he led the strategy and execution efforts to acquire and build The Home Depot's large equipment rental business. His efforts in integrating technology and data into operations, significantly enhanced Home Depot's operational efficiencies and customer experience. He has subsequently been involved in advising, scaling and helping drive liquidity events for several start-ups across retail, technology as well as the home, health and wellness categories."Matt's addition to our board is a pivotal moment for BigRentz," said Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz. "His real-world experience leveraging technology to measurably drive growth in leadership positions at some of our industry's biggest players aligns perfectly with our vision to transform the equipment rental and construction industry overall. With Matt's guidance, we are poised to offer more customers with solutions that reduce the cost of renting and managing equipment, secure financing and connect with staff.""I'm excited to join the great team at BigRentz and help drive their efforts to bring technology, transparency and efficiency to the large and important equipment rental industry,” said Schweickert.Schweickert's broad experience spans various industries, including retail, SaaS data & analytics, and financial technology. His strategic insights and leadership will be invaluable as BigRentz continues its journey toward becoming a comprehensive software provider and industry leader.BigRentz's network covers 90% of the U.S. population within a 30-minute drive and offers an extensive array of equipment categories, including aerial platforms such as scissor lifts, material handling tools like forklifts, heavy and earthmoving machinery and cranes. Additionally, the company offers job site services, including dumpsters, generators and light towers.About BigRentz​BigRentz is a construction procurement software platform with over 6,000 active rental companies and 14,000 rental yards in its network. Leveraging this network, BigRentz can deliver equipment and services to over 90% of job sites in the U.S. within a 30 minute drive, and 98% within an hour. This is critical to contractors and service providers because nearly 40% of rental cost is tied to the transportation of equipment to and from job sites. Construction-related businesses spend about 35% of a typical week on non-optional activities such as procuring equipment, labor, and materials. With BigRentz, customers can expect to save 15-20% on rental management when including the all-in costs of transportation, time spent sourcing, and servicing issues. For more insights and information, please visit .

