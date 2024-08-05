PACE To Consider Resolutions On Release Of Military And Civilian Ukrainians From Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has registered a on the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war, and a document on civilian hostages is also being prepared.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Ukraine's Integration with the EU, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Maria Mezentseva-Fedorenko, Ukrinform reports, citing the press service of the Verkhovna Rada .

"We have clear goals and objectives - the release of civilian and military Ukrainians who have been illegally detained in Russian prisons since 2014. A resolution on the release of prisoners of war has already been registered in PACE . A text on civilians in captivity will also be ready in the near future," the MP said.

calls for establishment of special tribunal, underscores Russia's genocidal polic

According to her, work is also underway to implement the points of President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan and preparations are underway for the second Peace Summit.

"We are not slowing down. We are looking forward to a very interesting autumn political season," the MP concluded.

As reported, on 17 July, 95 more Ukrainians were returned from Russian captivity as a result of the exchange.