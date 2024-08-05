Michigan Cybersecurity Company To Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony At Its New Detroit Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Security Solutions Services, LLC (S-3) has relocated to Detroit, MI, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative, cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

- Erik Moin, President and CEO of S-3DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S-3 , an innovator in cybersecurity with decades of protection experience, has moved its location to 695 Howard Street in Downtown Detroit. They will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00 PM EST joining them are CIO Art Thompson, and City Council Members in becoming members and supporters of the City of Detroit.“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to move S-3 into this vibrant city, the perfect backdrop for innovation and growth,” said Erik Moin, President and CEO of S-3.“By establishing our headquarters here, we hope to become contributors to the revitalization efforts and to drive economic growth.”In addition to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the agenda includes welcome remarks by Erik Moin, speeches from their guests, a tour of the facility, and a networking session with refreshments.S-3 began setting the standard in design, implementation, and advanced security systems management in 2007. Tailored to modern business needs, this Michigan cybersecurity firm offers a full spectrum of solutions that are crucial for protecting sensitive data and maintaining robust network security in today's digitally driven environment.“At S-3, we believe network security is more than just a service; it's a commitment to excellence. With a finger on the pulse of Midwest's unique challenges and opportunities, we set the bar high, ensuring every client receives unmatched protection and peace of mind,” said Erik Moin.S-3 supports a variety of clients, including government entities, corporations, and small businesses. The firm specializes in a comprehensive array of offerings such as network design, IT outsourcing solutions, flexible financing options, security hardware, and software integration.The Detroit cybersecurity landscape, recently making the news when Ascension hospitals' computer networks were hacked, is increasingly complex, driven by factors such as cloud computing, IoT, remote workforces, and mobile devices. S-3's defenses provide an expansive portfolio of cybersecurity products to protect companies from attacks, including advanced firewalls, IDS/IPS systems, secure remote access solutions, and sophisticated threat analysis and defense technologies. These tools are designed to proactively detect threats and shield every layer of network infrastructure.Moreover, S-3's expertise extends to deploying customized firewall solutions that align with specific organizational goals while securing critical data, applications, and infrastructure against emerging cyber threats.In a digital landscape fraught with uncertainty and ever-evolving threats, S-3 is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to safeguard their assets and maintain operational continuity. With expertise in cyber security and network security solutions and a commitment to customer satisfaction and success, S-3 redefines the standards of cyber security excellence, setting a benchmark for the industry.For more detailed information about S-3 Security, Solutions, Services LLC, and its services, please visitAbout S-3: Founded in 2007, S-3 Security Solutions Services, LLC has established itself as a premier provider of network design, security hardware, software, and storage solutions. With over 45 years of combined IT sales experience, S-3 offers integrated, flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes, prioritizing superior customer service and precise project management to deliver competitively priced, top-quality security solutions.

Kathy Suchowiecki

Markit Strategies

+1 586-354-7888

email us here