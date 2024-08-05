Hall Des Lumières, Manhattan's Largest Permanent Center For Custom-Curated Immersive Experiences, Re-Launches Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience With Participation From NASA
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hall des Lumières is Manhattan's largest permanent center for custom-curated immersive experiences. Opened in 2022 inside the elaborate former teller hall and vault level of the historic, landmarked Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, Hall des Lumières seamlessly blends the grandeur of early 20th-century architecture with captivating digital art projects, creating a unique
space for corporate events, receptions, seated dinners, shows, performances, panels, and public exhibitions. Hall des Lumières is owned and operated by Culturespaces, the world leader in immersive exhibitions and digital art centers. For more information, please visit
About CNES
The National Center for Space Studies (CNES) is the French space agency and technical center that plays a role in the French government's space policy and helps implement it. It prepares for the future and develops the space ecosystem. Created in 1961, the CNES is behind major space projects, launchers, and satellites; it is the industry's natural interlocutor in supporting it in exportation and promoting innovation. The CNES has infinite fields of application, divided into five axes: today's and tomorrow's European launchers, the convergences between space and digital, innovation, Defense, and science. The CNES is a major player in technological research, economic development, and industrial policy in France. It also forms scientific partnerships and is involved in numerous international collaborations.
