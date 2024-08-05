Iranian official highlights transformative potential for AI for petrochemical industry

(MENAFN) University professor Mohammad Fakhroleslam highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the petrochemical industry during the 15th Iran Petrochemical Forum (IPF) on Monday. Fakhroleslam noted that AI could substantially improve both production speed and accuracy within the industry. He stressed, however, that to effectively harness these benefits, a skilled workforce is essential.



Fakhroleslam explained that AI, which is a key component of the fourth industrial revolution, has the ability to streamline industrial processes by creating virtual simulations of production units and processing data through advanced databases. He also pointed out that as we advance into the fifth generation of industrial development, the integration of human cognitive capabilities into AI technologies will further enhance their effectiveness.



The IPF, taking place in Tehran, is organized by the National Petrochemical Company (NPC). This year’s forum features over 40 speakers and representatives from 70 domestic and international companies. The event, themed "clean technology," is dedicated to advancing sustainable development within the petrochemical sector. Over its two days, the forum includes seven specialized workshops and several business promotion sessions. Additionally, companies are showcasing their innovations and capabilities in an exhibition.



Morteza Shahmirzaei, the head of the NPC, has emphasized that the forum is designed to showcase Iran’s latest achievements and developments in the petrochemical industry, with the goal of enhancing the sector’s global position and fostering international collaboration.

