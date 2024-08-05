Openloop Health Invests In AI Technology And Makes Strategic Expansions In First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenLoop Health, a national leader in white-label telehealth support services, expands into new markets, invests in AI for clinical operations and achieves remarkable growth in the first half of 2024.

Expansion into new markets

Taking advantage of this momentum, the company has strategically expanded into the employer and system space, broadening its reach and enhancing its service offerings. This expansion has facilitated new partnerships and the onboarding of a diverse array of clients, contributing to the company's accelerated growth.

Currently, OpenLoop proudly serves over 120 active clients across a variety of specialties and business types. This diverse client base highlights the versatility and adaptability of OpenLoop's telehealth solutions in meeting the unique needs of different healthcare providers and organizations.

Investing in AI technology

In addition to market expansion, OpenLoop is investing in better clinician-facing AI technology for their network and clients. These AI advancements are designed to decrease the administrative cognitive load on OpenLoop's healthcare providers and streamline the patient scheduling process. This allows providers to spend more time seeing their patients and delivering exceptional virtual care.

Clinical operations

The strength of OpenLoop's network of 16,000+ clinicians is equally noteworthy. To date, this extensive network has facilitated over 1 million patient visits. By leveraging state-of-the-art tools and resources, OpenLoop clinicians deliver high-quality, efficient care with ease to OpenLoop clients and their patients.

"We're incredibly proud of the progress and success we have achieved in the first half of 2024," said Jon Lensing, CEO of OpenLoop Health. "Our commitment to innovation, coupled with our strategic expansions, has further positioned us as a leader in the telehealth industry. We remain dedicated to supporting our clients and clinicians with the best technology and services, ensuring exceptional patient care delivery nationwide."

About OpenLoop Health

OpenLoop Health was founded with the mission to deliver healing anywhere, anytime. We are the go-to infrastructure for nationwide digital health delivery, offering our clients the industry-leading technology and support services needed to power exceptional patient visits. OpenLoop's full stack of telehealth solutions are thoughtfully designed to streamline and simplify go-to-market care delivery for companies offering virtual support across an expansive array of specialties, in all 50 states. Services include our nationwide clinician network, telehealth-friendly EHR platform, legal and compliance support, and revenue cycle management.

