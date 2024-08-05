Jetasap Releases Q2 2024 Activity Report Of Hourly Cost For On Demand Aircraft Charter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Q2 2024 hourly rates decrease an overall average of three percent over Q1 2024 BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, the only live private charter marketplace connecting flyers directly to aircraft operators to their charter flights, today announces their latest charter activity report. Charter aircraft hourly rates for Q2 2024 drop an average of three percent over Q1 2024 while YoY rates for the quarter increase by two percent. Month over month, June 2024 charter rates dip another six percent compared to May 2024. This data was collected from over 20,000 direct charter operator quotes for the time periods. Continue Reading







JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer June 2024 hourly rates for the turbo prop category showed the slightest dip of one percent per average billable flight hour to $4,370. The super mid jet class followed with a two percent decrease in average rates to $9,744 per flight hour. Rates for both light and mid jets decreased three percent to $7,022 and $8,196, respectively per occupied billable flight hour. The heavy jet category plunged another 20 percent with prices falling to $11,608 per billable flight hour. "For the Q2 2024 data 75 percent of quotes that came through the app are on light and mid jets as 70 percent of all the trip requests are at or below 3.5 hours of flight time. In addition, the passenger count on these trips is between one and four people. The combined flight time with passenger count makes these trips the perfect mission for both light jet and mid jet aircraft and more cost effective for flyers," explains Lisa Sayer, CEO and founder.

Charter Operator Hourly Rates* for Q2 2024





CATEGORY LOW AVERAGE HIGH Turbo Props



$2,250 $4,467 $6,120 Light Jets $4,450 $7,044 $10,296 Mid Jets $5,885 $8,425 $11,356 Super Mid Jets $6,282 $9,747 $14,930 Heavy Jets $6,119 |$12,832 $19,519

Charter Operator Hourly Rates* for JUNE 2024





CATEGORY

LOW AVERAGE

HIGH Turbo Props $2,250 $4,370 $6,102 Light Jets $4,607 $7,022 $9,466 Mid Jets $6,000 $8,196 $10,997 Super Mid Jets $6,932 $9,744 $14,013 Heavy Jets $6,119 $11,608 $18,358

Source:

JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10 percent standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-Time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in June:

New York to Boca Raton, FL

Nextant 400XTi (Light Jet) $13,000

Citation XLS (Mid Jet) $13,900

Miami to New York

Citation XLS (Mid Jet) $18,573

Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $18,900

New York to Aspen

Challenger 350 (Super Mid Jet) $33,700

Gulfstream GV (Heavy Jet) $50,000

Los Angeles to Wilmington

Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $21,290

Gulfstream GIV (Heavy Jet) $43,330

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows members to book their charter flights directly with aircraft operators without any prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs.

The app provides features that include: the ability to submit quote requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates; access to 3,000+ daily empty leg and discounted one-way flights; and TripMATCH, where members automatically receive targeted emails for empty legs.

The empty leg list

is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

