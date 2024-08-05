Russia reports historic degree of terrorism

(MENAFN) Russia has experienced a troubling escalation in and extremism-related crimes during the first half of 2024, according to recent data from the Interior Ministry. The report, published earlier this week, reveals a dramatic increase in the number of such incidents compared to previous years.



Between January and June 2024, Russia recorded 1,651 crimes classified as terrorism—a nearly 40percent rise compared to the same period in 2023. This marks a significant jump from the historical data, with previous figures not surpassing 1,400 for the same timeframe from 2006 to 2023. The highest number of terrorism-linked crimes before this year was 1,332, noted in the first half of 2022.



In addition to terrorism crimes, incidents of extremism have also reached unprecedented levels. During the first six months of 2024, 819 crimes associated with extremist activities were reported, representing an almost 12percent increase from the previous year. This new record follows a period where such crimes had not exceeded 800 annually since 2018.



The Interior Ministry defines terrorism-related crimes as activities including preparations for terrorist attacks, public incitement to terrorism, and hostage-taking. Extremist crimes are those motivated by political, ideological, racial, national, or religious hatred or hostility towards any social group.



The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has frequently released information about thwarted terror plots, often attributing these to Islamist terrorist groups or Ukrainian nationalists and collaborators. In June, FSB Director Aleksandr Bortnikov disclosed that the agency had thwarted 134 acts of terrorism and sabotage in central Russia since the onset of the conflict with Ukraine in February 2022. Additionally, 32 international terrorist cells operating within Russia have been dismantled over the same period.



This surge in terrorism and extremism highlights growing security concerns in Russia, emphasizing the ongoing challenges faced by the country's security apparatus amid domestic and international tensions.

