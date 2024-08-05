Azerbaijan To Join Inaugural Central Asian Energy Ministers' Meeting In Astana
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
On August 6, Azerbaijan will join the inaugural meeting of
Central Asian energy ministers in Astana, Azernews
reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, the gathering
will be led by Kazakhstan's Energy Minister, Almasadam
Satkaliyev.
The agenda includes speeches from the energy ministers of
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan,
as well as a presentation by the Deputy Energy Minister of
Azerbaijan.
This meeting marks a significant step toward enhancing regional
cooperation in the energy sector, fostering dialogue, and
addressing common challenges faced by the Central Asian
nations.
It should be noted that on May 1, the ministers of economy and
energy from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan signed a
Memorandum of Cooperation to integrate the energy systems of the
three countries. The memorandum outlines plans to explore the
feasibility of connecting these energy systems by laying
high-voltage cables along the Caspian Sea floor and across other
territories. It also aims to implement the most technically and
economically optimal trade practices and to supply green energy
from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to the European
Union.
MENAFN05082024000195011045ID1108517721
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.