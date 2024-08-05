Azerbaijan's CEC Launches Trainings For Lower Election Commissions
Fatima Latifova
Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) launched Monday
trainings for the members of the lower election commissions as part
of its raising-awareness projects for various election stakeholders
regarding the Azerbaijani snap parliamentary election scheduled for
September 1 this year, Azernews reports.
The CEC's trainings are designed in two stages. The first stage
titled“Training of Trainers”, which kicked off today, is scheduled
to be held for five days. The stage is designed in the form of
practical workshops by the Commission's Training Group through
using different visual aids and methodical materials. The "Training
of Trainers” involves in total 250 local trainers, 2 persons from
each of the 125 election constituencies. The trainings will provide
detailed information on the roles and tasks of the precinct
election commission (PEC) members, the preparations of PECs
commissions for voting, the voting process, handling exceptional
circumstances, counting ballots and filling out official protocols
to determine election outcomes.
The second stage of the training project scheduled for the PEC
members will start from August 12 lasting for three to ten days
according to the number of PECs of the election constituencies.
This stage will be conducted in small groups with the
participation of nearly 40 commission members in practical form in
accordance with the schedule prepared by the CEC Training Group for
the members of PECs to increase further the efficiency and quality
of the trainings.
The participants will be provided with the“Election Day Guide”
compiled by CEC to familiarize themselves with the Election Day
procedures.
A total number of nearly 40 thousand lower commission members
will be involved in the trainings.
