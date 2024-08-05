Azerbaijan's CEC Launches Trainings For Lower Election Commissions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) launched Monday trainings for the members of the lower election commissions as part of its raising-awareness projects for various election stakeholders regarding the Azerbaijani snap parliamentary election scheduled for September 1 this year, Azernews reports.

The CEC's trainings are designed in two stages. The first stage titled“Training of Trainers”, which kicked off today, is scheduled to be held for five days. The stage is designed in the form of practical workshops by the Commission's Training Group through using different visual aids and methodical materials. The "Training of Trainers” involves in total 250 local trainers, 2 persons from each of the 125 election constituencies. The trainings will provide detailed information on the roles and tasks of the precinct election commission (PEC) members, the preparations of PECs commissions for voting, the voting process, handling exceptional circumstances, counting ballots and filling out official protocols to determine election outcomes.

The second stage of the training project scheduled for the PEC members will start from August 12 lasting for three to ten days according to the number of PECs of the election constituencies.

This stage will be conducted in small groups with the participation of nearly 40 commission members in practical form in accordance with the schedule prepared by the CEC Training Group for the members of PECs to increase further the efficiency and quality of the trainings.

The participants will be provided with the“Election Day Guide” compiled by CEC to familiarize themselves with the Election Day procedures.

A total number of nearly 40 thousand lower commission members will be involved in the trainings.