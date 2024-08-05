Trump should be aware of several factors regarding his opponent

(MENAFN) As the debate season approaches, former President Donald should be aware of several factors regarding his opponent, Kamala Harris. Harris has made a notable entry into the presidential race, becoming the nominee despite not winning any primary votes. Her nomination was secured through delegate votes during a virtual roll call process, a unique path that has led to her being a prominent contender for the Oval Office.



Recent indicate that Kamala Harris has gained significant popularity. According to a Morning Consult poll conducted between July 26 and July 28, Harris is reported to have a favorable opinion from 50 percent of registered voters, surpassing both President Joe Biden and Trump in terms of favorability ratings throughout the 2024 election cycle. With a 4-point net favorability rating, Harris is currently viewed more positively than either Biden or Trump have been at any point this election year.



This rise in Harris’s popularity, despite her unconventional path to the nomination, presents a unique challenge for Trump. The perception of her increasing appeal and her higher favorability ratings could influence the dynamics of the upcoming debates. It remains to be seen how these factors will play out and whether Trump will be able to effectively counter Harris’s growing prominence on the national stage.

