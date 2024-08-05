Japan's Justice Minister Honors Ukrainian Defenders At Wall Of Remembrance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese Justice Ryuji Koizumi has paid his respects to the fallen defenders of Ukraine at the Wall of Remembrance on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

The Embassy of Japan in Ukraine announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Japan's Minister of Justice Ryuji Koizumi laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen Defenders of Ukraine and paid tribute to them," the post reads.

Japan's Minister of Justice Ryuji Koizumi arrived in Kyiv on August 5 to discuss further cooperation in the areas of judicial reform and anti-corruption.

He has already visited the memorial to the victims of Russian occupation and the coordination center for the support of victims and witnesses in Bucha, as well as the Central House of Culture in Irpin, which was severely damaged by Russian shelling in the first days of the full-scale war.