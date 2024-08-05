Biofertilizers Market Will Worth To USD 6.30 Billion By 2031 Symborg, Biomax Green Pte Ltd, LABIOFAM S.A.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Overview:Biofertilizers are microorganisms that help in increasing the of nutrients to plants by their biological fixation of nitrogen from atmosphere, solubilization of phosphorus and production of growth promoting substances. They enhance soil fertility and crop productivity.Market Dynamics:The biofertilizers market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period owing to two major drivers - rising demand for organic farming and growing need for sustainable agriculture. Organic farming uses biofertilizers as an alternative to chemical fertilizers for maintaining soil health and productivity in an environment friendly manner. Furthermore, growing concerns regarding effects of excessive chemical fertilizer usage on soil health and environment have fueled the demand for biofertilizers. Biofertilizers help restore disturbed nutrient cycles and soil biology.🔍 Sample Copy of the Report @Declining Fertility of Agricultural Soils is Driving Growth in the Biofertilizers MarketOne of the major drivers for the rise in demand for biofertilizers is the steadily declining fertility of agricultural lands across the world. Intensive farming practices involving the excessive use of chemical fertilizers have degraded soil health over the decades. This has reduced the nutrient holding capacity of soils and diminished their ability to support healthy plant growth. Farmers are now facing problems of low crop yields due to nutrient-deficient soils. Biofertilizers offer a natural solution to replenish soil nutrients by introducing beneficial microorganisms that fix atmospheric nitrogen, solubilize soil phosphorus, and produce plant growth-promoting substances. Their regular application helps restore soil organic matter content and microbial diversity leading to improved soil structure and texture. As conventional fertilizers fail to effectively address the issue of deteriorating soil quality, biofertilizers are emerging as a more sustainable option for nourishing the depleted soils.Government Support Provides lucrative Opportunities for Biofertilizer Companies and ProducersGovernment emphasis on promoting sustainable agriculture through schemes, policies and subsidies offers a huge opportunity for biofertilizer manufacturers and producers. Many nations worldwide are actively encouraging the adoption of organic and natural farming methods through favorable legislation and financial incentives. For instance, several states in India provide capital investment subsidies up to 25-50% for setting up biofertilizer production units. Some states offer buy-back guarantees for produced biofertilizers. There are also subsidy schemes for farmers to procure biofertilizers at heavily discounted rates. Growing public sector interest validates the viability and market potential of biofertilizers. It assists new enterprises in establishing manufacturing bases while helping existing ones scale up production. Overall, supportive government initiatives play a pivotal role in commercializing biofertilizers on a mass scale.Rising Global focus on Organic Farming is Driving the Biofertilizers TrendThe growing global recognition of organic farming as a more sustainable system for the future is contributing significantly to the rising trend of biofertilizers worldwide. Multiple international agencies like the UN, EU, FAO are actively promoting organic practices through policy advocacy, awareness campaigns, fund allocations for R&D and farmer training programs. Global standards and certification processes are also being standardized to integrate organic producers into international trade. With organic agricultural lands increasing manifold annually across regions, the demand for organic inputs like biofertilizers is projected to boom. Countries from Asia, Africa and South America which traditionally relied on export commodities are diversifying towards organic cash crops. This mega trend offers bio🛒 You Can Purchase Complete Report @Top Companies Included in This Report:★ Symborg★ Biomax Green Pte Ltd★ LABIOFAM S.A.★ National Fertilizers Ltd.★ AgriLife★ Kiwa Bio-Tech★ Mapleton Agri Biotec Pty Ltd.Market Segmentation:Based on Product Type:★ Cereals & Grains★ Pulses & Oilseeds★ Fruits & Vegetables★ Solid★ Liquid★ Nitrogen-fixing★ Phosphate-solubilizing★ Potash-mobilizing★ OthersBased on Applications:★ Seed Treatment★ Soil Treatment★ OthersKey Regions/Countries Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA) 