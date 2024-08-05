Friendship Day Gift Guide by Modicare Limited: 7 Perfect Presents for Your Closest Friends

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 05, 2024 - Friendship Day is around the corner, and it's time to ditch the usual greeting cards and friendship bands. Instead, why not surprise your BFFs with some fabulous gifts they'll actually use? Whether you're shopping for your skincare-obsessed friend, the makeup guru, the fragrance fanatic, or the one who's always on time (or fashionably late), Modicare Limited has got you covered. Here's a quirky guide to seven unforgettable gifts that are sure to make your friends feel extra special this Friendship Day. Let's dive in!

For Men

Mystic Touch Perfumes by Modicare















This Friendship Day, we’ve got something amazing for your male besties! Modicare brings to you its Mystic Touch Perfume Collection, a captivating range of perfumes made in France, that encourages you to ‘wear what defines you’. Available at MRP Rs. 2400/- each (100ml), these perfumes embody a clean beauty promise while being 100% cruelty-free with PETA certification. Adhering to IFRA (International Fragrance Association) standards, these perfumes assure a luxurious and ethical olfactory experience.

With Mystic Touch, you’ll be able to express your style with confidence, sensuality, and allure through a sophisticated and ethical scent journey. Make Modicare’s Mystic Touch an essential component of your grooming regimen and make an impact everywhere you go!



Modicare’s Velocity Men’s Grooming Range







Let your BFFs indulge in a rejuvenating self-care routine with Modicare’s Velocity Men’s grooming range. From Oil-Clear Face Wash to shaving cream, this comprehensive range, starting from just MRP Rs. 85/-, is designed to cater to men’s unique skincare needs. Treat them to a revitalising experience and elevate his personal care routine.

● Velocity Men Deodorising Body Spray: This fragrance has refreshing Citrus, Lavender, and Musk notes. It fights body odour and germs with a long-lasting fragrance. Price: MRP Rs. 228/- (125 ml).

● Velocity Men Deodorising Body Talc - This refreshing masculine fragrance of fresh citrus, lavender and musk eradicates body odour. It also absorbs sweat and provides protection from germs and skin irritation. Price: MRP Rs. 85/- (100 g).

● Velocity Men Oil Clear Face Wash: Keep excess oil, sweat, and pollution at bay with this face wash enriched with Vitamin B3. It refines skin texture without drying it out. Price: MRP Rs. 147/-, (50 g) a must-have for clean and refreshed skin.

● Velocity Men Fairness Cream: This cream gives a fairer and brighter look. Enhanced with the benefits of Vitamin B3, Vitamin E, Vitamin C & Sunscreen, it helps in nourishing and in the prevention of premature aging and skin damage. Price: MRP Rs. 155/- (50 g).





Modicare’s SM Men’s Gold Watch with Black Dial



Talking of timeless gifts- Time to get your BFF this watch with a timeless design and exquisite craftsmanship! Featuring a sleek black dial and an elegant bracelet, it seamlessly combines modern aesthetics with a touch of classic charm. The yellow Gold PVD plated case enhances its allure, while the day and date window positioned at 3 o'clock offers practicality and convenience. Powered by a reliable Japanese Quartz movement, this watch showcases gold index markers that infuse a subtle warmth into this modern classic. Priced at MRP Rs. 4599/-, Modicare’s SM Men’s Gold Watch with Black Dial will perfectly complement your father’s everyday formal and even traditional outfits.



For Women

Too Good to be Creme & Matte Lipsticks



Or your female besties- Modicare’s Urban Color Too Good To Be Crème and Matte Lipsticks would definitely up their lip game! Expertly designed for precise lip sculpting, these lipsticks offer a one-swipe, full-coverage application. The Crème Lipstick, priced at MRP Rs. 359/-, is infused with hydrating Shea butter and Vitamin E, available in 9 dynamic shades. Alternatively, the Matte Lipstick, at MRP Rs. 375/, is enriched with nourishing almond oil, providing a powder matte finish in 15 trendy shades. Both ranges are cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, and 100% vegan, designed for precision application and lasting comfort. Make an unforgettable impression with these Crème & Matte Lipsticks, ensuring beautifully sculpted, intensely pigmented lips with a weightless, smooth application for all-day wear.

Modicare Urban Color London Stardust Eyeshadow



Get ready to gift some dazzle and shine to your bestest friends with Modicare’s Urban Color London Stardust Eyeshadow. These metallic eyeshadows are taking the beauty world by storm, perfect for adding a touch of glam to your look. Our eyeshadow is here to add a touch of magic to your look, blending pearls and glitter just right for a stunning lustrous shine and a metallic sheen. With its innovative lightweight gel texture, the application is a breeze and it sets smoothly, ensuring maximum shimmer with minimal fallout – talk about impressive! You can adjust the intensity to your preference with its buildable and blendable formula, wearing it alone or as an eyeshadow topper. With five captivating shades to choose from – Misty Star, Glam, Glitzy, Sparkle, and Magic Touch – our Stardust Eyeshadow is priced at just MRP Rs. 1250/-.



Modicare’s Urban Color London Intense Color Liquid Eyeliner



Winged eyeliner is one of the most classic makeup trends you can pull off to look glamourous, so obviously it counts as on eof the most perfect gifts for your BFF! Use Modicare’s Urban Color London Intense Color Liquid Eyeliner for a shiny, smooth line with only one stroke. A strong, glossy liquid eyeliner that is highly pigmented and glides on smoothly to emphasise the eyes with a sparkling finish. It delivers a smooth, shiny line in just one stroke. For professional application, it comes with an ultra-fine bristle brush, and the deep black solution is ideal for producing dramatic, attention-grabbing eyes. With this super-saturated, water-resistant liquid liner, which costs MRP Rs. 345/-, one may effortlessly achieve a flawless look.

Modicare’s Matte and Glow Duo Blusher



It’s time to blush up this Friendship Day with Modicare’s Urban Color London Matte & Glow Duo Blusher, a makeup essential that will make you look stunning by day and sensational by night. Crafted with precision, the Matte & Glow Duo Blusher features a harmonious blend of matte and metallic shades, ensuring you are always ready for any occasion. Experience the magic of Advanced Optical Technology that flawlessly blurs imperfections, giving your skin a radiant, airbrushed glow that looks completely natural. The lightweight formula ensures comfortable wear throughout the day, so you can confidently flaunt your beauty. Formulated in Italy, this extraordinary blusher is available in two stunning variants – ‘Mysterious’ and ‘Secret’. Both shades are carefully curated to complement all skin tones, offering a seamless and effortless application that glides smoothly for a for effortless blending. This 100% vegan, dermatologically tested, paraben & cruelty-free product is available for sale at MRP Rs. 1150/-.

*All the products under the Modicare range are available for sale across the country through Modicare Consultants.







