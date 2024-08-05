Bangladesh Army Chief Announces Resignation Of PM, Promises Interim Govt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) New Delhi, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Chief of general staff of Bangladesh Army, Waker-Uz-Zaman, told the people of the country on Monday that Prime Hasina has resigned as reports emerged about her departure to India amid massive anti-government protests.

The Bangladeshi news portal Prothomalo said that in his address the chief announced resignation of Hasina and promised to form an interim through discussion, pledging to bring the perpetrators of killings to justice, and maintain peace and tranquility in the country.

Meanwhile, thousands of stormed the residence of Bangladesh PM as Hasina, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, left the country on board a military helicopter. It is assumed that the Bangladeshi PM is heading to West Bengal of India.

The development comes as death toll due to intense protests and subsequent clashes led to the killing of at least 300 people. (pickup previous)

atk













MENAFN05082024000071011013ID1108517416