Unloading of basic commodities at Iranian ports surges 14 percent in 4 months

(MENAFN) According to a recent announcement by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), there has been a notable increase in the unloading of basic goods at Iranian ports. For the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to July 21, the volume of basic commodities unloaded has risen by 14 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. During this period, a total of 7,453,720 tons of basic goods were unloaded at the ports across the country.



The PMO's data reveals that the overall volume of goods processed at Iranian ports during these four months amounted to 76,330,052 tons. This figure includes both the loading and unloading of goods. Specifically, over 8.949 million tons of oil products and more than 17.484 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded. On the other hand, the loading of oil products totaled 25.4 million tons, while non-oil goods loading reached 24.494 million tons.



In total, Iranian ports handled more than 26.434 million tons of oil and non-oil goods in terms of unloading, and approximately 49.896 million tons in terms of loading during this period. Additionally, the container sector saw an increase in activity, with loading and unloading operations reaching 924,886 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs). This marks a four percent increase compared to the 886,378 TEUs recorded during the same four-month period last year.



These statistics reflect a significant uptick in port activity and commodity handling, underscoring the growing volume of trade and logistics operations within the country.

