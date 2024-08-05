Carlos Yulo achieves two gold medals for Philippines at Paris Olympics

(MENAFN) Carlos Yulo of the Philippines achieved a remarkable feat at the Paris on Sunday by winning gold in the men’s vault, just one day after securing the floor title at the Bercy Arena. His victory in the vault added to an already historic weekend for the young gymnast, who has now singlehandedly tripled the Philippines' gold medal tally at the Olympics, bringing the total to three. Prior to Yulo’s exceptional performances, the nation had only claimed one gold medal in its Olympic history.



Following his triumph on Saturday, Yulo was riding high with confidence as he entered the eight-man final for the vault competition. He delivered a series of outstanding routines, finishing at the top of the leaderboard at the midway point. His impressive average score from his two vaults was 15.116, showcasing his skill and precision under pressure. Armenia’s Artur Davtyan secured the silver medal with a strong performance, while Britain’s Harry Hepworth narrowly edged out his compatriot, world champion Jake Jarman, to claim the bronze.



This event marked a significant milestone for Hepworth, as it was his first Olympic appearance and resulted in Great Britain’s inaugural medal in the men’s vault. Meanwhile, Davtyan, whose brother Vahagn competed earlier in the rings final, put forth a remarkable effort to clinch the silver. Yulo’s achievements not only highlight his exceptional talent but also bring immense pride to the Philippines, solidifying his status as a national hero. As Yulo celebrates his victories, he has undoubtedly inspired future generations of athletes in his home country.

MENAFN05082024000045015839ID1108517128