EU imposes new emissions reduction standards for farms, factories

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the European Commission introduced new regulations aimed at lowering emissions from farms and large industrial facilities across the European Union. These updated rules require member states to amend their national legislation within the next two years to address critical air pollutants such as particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides. The overarching goal of these regulations is to achieve up to a 40 percent reduction in these emissions by 2050.



According to the new legislation, industrial companies will have a four-year window starting in 2028 to implement the latest available technologies to comply with the new emission standards. Farmers will be subject to these regulations starting in 2030, providing them with additional time to adapt. To enforce these rules effectively, the European Commission has established stringent penalties for non-compliance, including fines of at least 3 percent of annual sales. Furthermore, authorities will have the power to impose temporary shutdowns on factories that do not meet the new requirements, aiming to significantly improve air quality across the EU.



The introduction of these new emission reduction standards underscores the EU's commitment to tackling air pollution and enhancing environmental health. By setting clear deadlines for compliance and instituting rigorous enforcement measures, the European Commission aims to drive substantial progress in reducing emissions and protecting public health.



