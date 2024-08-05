Athletes anticipate intense competition in "Men’s 400m Hurdles" at Paris Olympics

(MENAFN) The men’s 400m hurdles at the Paris promises to be a fiercely competitive event, with Abderrahman Samba leading a strong Qatari contingent against some of the world’s best athletes. Samba, a seasoned competitor with a history of accolades, including two Asian Games titles and a World Championships bronze, is poised to challenge for the gold.



His return to form, highlighted by victories at the Meeting Madrid 2024 and a solid performance at the Monaco Diamond League, sets the stage for a thrilling contest. Samba’s goal is clear as he expressed his aspirations, “Wining the Olympic Games is one of my biggest dreams, and I am still dreaming to make it happen. I am really close and I think Paris is going to be the place I can achieve my dream.”



The competition features elite athletes such as Norway’s Karsten Warholm, the reigning Olympic champion and world record-holder, US silver medalist Rai Benjamin, and Brazil’s 2022 world champion Alison dos Santos. These athletes are known for their exceptional speed and technique, making the 400m hurdles one of the most anticipated events at the Olympics.



Additionally, contenders like Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands, Jamaica’s Malik James-King and Roshawn Clarke, Italian Alessandro Sibilio, and French champion Wilfried Happio add to the depth of talent in the field. As the heats commence, the focus will be on who can advance and ultimately secure a place in the finals, aiming for Olympic glory in one of track and field’s most grueling events.

