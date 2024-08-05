Biden to set up meeting with national security team to talk over Middle East developments

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden will convene a meeting with his national security team on Monday to address recent developments in the Middle East, according to a statement from the White House. The meeting will take place in the situation room and will be closed to the press. Additionally, President Biden is scheduled to have a conversation with Jordan's King Abdullah II to discuss the ongoing situation.



The conflict in Gaza has resulted in significant casualties, with around 39,600 Palestinians reported killed over the past ten months since Israel's extensive military campaign began on October 7. This escalation followed an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The violence has heightened regional tensions, which further intensified with the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last Wednesday. This event occurred shortly after an Israeli airstrike in a suburb of Beirut that killed a senior Hezbollah military commander. In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is reported to have ordered a strike against Israel.



In light of these escalating tensions, the Pentagon announced on Friday that the US will deploy additional military assets to the Middle East. The Department of Defense stated that these measures are intended to reduce the risk of further regional escalation involving Iran or its allies and proxies.

