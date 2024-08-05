Commonwealth Secretary-General: COP29 Is Key To Closing Climate Action And Funding Gaps
Nazrin Abdul
COP29 represents a critical opportunity to address significant
gaps in climate action and financing.
Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of
Nations, emphasized this point in an interview with the "Press
Trust of India," Azernews reports.
Scotland underscored that the climate negotiations at COP29 in
Baku are the world's most pivotal chance to bridge these gaps. This
progress is essential for rebuilding international trust and
ensuring the protection of people's lives and livelihoods. She also
stressed the importance of involving fossil fuel producers as key
allies in combating climate change.
The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is scheduled to take
place in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made during
the COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Over the
course of two weeks, Baku will become a global focal point, hosting
approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international visitors.
The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, established at
the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to prevent
dangerous human interference with the climate system.
The term "COP" stands for Conference of the Parties. With 198
member countries, the COP meets annually, with the first session
held in Berlin in March 1995. The COP's secretariat is based in
Bonn.
