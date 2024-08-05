Paris 2024 organizers defend water quality amid athlete health concerns

(MENAFN) In response to the concerns raised by the illness of Belgian triathlete Claire Michel and the subsequent withdrawal of the Belgian team from the mixed triathlon relay, the Paris 2024 organizing committee has issued a statement defending the water quality standards of the Seine River. The committee emphasized that extensive testing on the day of the individual triathlon last week had shown that the water quality was "very good" according to World Triathlon's criteria.



They highlighted that the decision to proceed with events is made in close coordination with the international federation, World Triathlon, based on comprehensive test results and a range of health criteria. The organizing committee reiterated that the health and wellbeing of athletes are their top priorities, asserting that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure safe competition conditions.



Despite these assurances, the incident involving Claire Michel has raised significant concerns and criticism from various quarters, including athletes, national teams, and environmental groups. The repeated failure of the Seine to meet water quality standards prior to the Games has intensified scrutiny on the effectiveness of the 1.4 billion euros investment in upgrading Paris’s sewerage and water treatment infrastructure.



Critics argue that more rigorous and transparent testing protocols should be in place to safeguard athlete health, particularly in light of the ongoing pollution challenges faced by the river. The Paris 2024 organizing committee's statement aims to reassure stakeholders of their commitment to maintaining high standards of environmental and athlete safety. However, the incident underscores the complex challenges of hosting major sporting events in natural environments and the critical need for ongoing vigilance and improvement in environmental management practices.



