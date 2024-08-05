Kuwait Moi Deports Number Of Visa Violators

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The of Interior announced detaining a number of visa permit violators and their sponsor, to take necessary action in preparation for deportation.

In a press release on Monday, the Ministry explained that this is an implementation of the directions of First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.

The statement further detailed that a Jordanian resident brought his wife and children to the country on the basis of a family visit, but the family remained in Kuwait past their allocated timeframe. Both the husband and his family are to be deported.

The ministry affirmed that it will continue to take necessary measures against visa violators, holding all involved accountable, and urged all visitors to adhere to granted timeframe to avoid legal actions and deportation. (end)

