Stree 2 Actress Shraddha Kapoor BREAKS UP With Rahul Mody? Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shraddha Kapoor has sparked breakup rumors with Rahul Mody after unfollowing him and his close connections on Instagram. This sudden move has led fans to speculate whether their relationship has ended or if it's a strategic move for her

Shraddha Kapoor's recent Instagram activity has led to speculation about her relationship with Rahul Mody. She has unfollowed him, his sister, his production house, even his dog

Fans were quick to notice that Shraddha unfollowed Rahul after publicly acknowledging their relationship on social media. This move has fueled rumors of a potential breakup

The Reddit community has been abuzz with comments about Shraddha's actions. Some users are questioning why she unfollowed even the dog

One user commented on extremity of unfollowing the dog. Another user pointed out that 'Stree 2' has enough hype without needing such dramatic social media tactic

Earlier this year, Shraddha, Rahul were seen together at several events, leading to dating rumors. In June, Shraddha confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo

Despite public appearances together, both Shraddha and Rahul have maintained a private stance on their relationship

The recent unfollowing incident has left fans, media questioning status of Shraddha and Rahul's relationship. Whether it's a genuine breakup or a promotional tactic remains unclear