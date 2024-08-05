Cryptocurrency Market Turmoil: Bitcoin Loses Nearly 20% in a Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (BTC) has plummeted by 13.5% to $50,000 on August 5, 2024. This sharp decline is part of a broader trend.



Over the past week, has lost approximately 19.76% of its value. It dropped from $66,055.41 on July 29, 2024.







August 5, 2024: Bitcoin closed at $50,000 after a 13.5% daily drop.



Previous week's high: The reached $66,055.41 on July 29, 2024.

Total weekly loss: Investors witnessed a 19.76% decrease in Bitcoin's value.







Ethereum (ETH): It experienced a steeper drop of 21% over 24 hours.



Binance Coin (BNB): This cryptocurrency fell by over 15%.

Solana (SOL): Investors saw a 10% decrease in its value.



Moreover, the entire cryptocurrency market has felt the impact of this downturn. The total market capitalization fell by approximately $270 billion in just 24 hours.The crypto selloff coincides with declines in Asian-Pacific equity markets. Additionally, the U.S. Nasdaq composite index has entered correction territory.Disappointing earnings reports have contributed to market uncertainty. Furthermore, underwhelming jobs data and a contracting U.S. manufacturing sector have exacerbated concerns.The U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark interest rate. Consequently, this decision impacted investor sentiment towards riskier assets.Bitcoin's price has fallen below several key support levels. As a result, it surpassed the expected target of $61,684.05, indicating a strong bearish trend.Bitcoin's price plummeted from $58,350 to as low as $50,000 within a short span. This drop marked one of the steepest declines in recent history.Consequently, it led to the liquidation of approximately $600 million in leveraged long positions.The sudden drop exacerbated the market's volatility. As a result, the broader cryptocurrency market followed suit. Ethereum and other digital assets also experienced double-digit losses.Several factors have contributed to this dramatic downturn:Concerns over the US economy's health have created negative market sentiment. Investors fear potential interest rate hikes and economic slowdowns, which could impact the overall investment climate.Rumors suggest a significant player in traditional finance faced substantial losses. Consequently, they decided to liquidate their cryptocurrency holdings. Arthur Hayes, former CEO of BitMEX, hinted at this possibility.: Jump Crypto, a prominent trading firm, moved hundreds of millions in cryptocurrencies. This movement included a $46 million transfer of Ethereum. As a result, speculation arose about the firm potentially liquidating its holdings.The cryptocurrency market's downturn is not occurring in isolation. It coincides with broader economic concerns, including fears of a potential US recession.Recent soft economic data has heightened these fears. Consequently, investors are pulling back from riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.Despite the recent crash, Bitcoin has still seen significant gains year-to-date, up by 61.1% in 2024.However, the current market sentiment is cautious. Investors are closely watching regulatory developments and economic indicators. They aim to gauge the future direction of the market.The 13.5% drop in Bitcoin's value on August 5, 2024, highlights the cryptocurrency market's volatility.It demonstrates its susceptibility to broader economic factors and market sentiment. The exact reasons for the crash are multifaceted and still under speculation.However, economic uncertainty, large-scale liquidations, and major players' market movements have clearly contributed.As the market evolves, investors must remain vigilant and adaptable to navigate ongoing volatility.Cryptocurrency Market Turmoil: Bitcoin Loses Nearly 20% in a Week