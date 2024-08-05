Delhi UPSC Aspirants' Death: Supreme Court Expresses Concern, Says 'Coaching Centres Playing With Lives'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court on Monday, August 5, took suo motu cognisance of safety norms in coaching institutes across the country. The apex court delivered the verdict citing the recent tragic death of three UPSC aspirants at a coaching institute in Delhi.

The top court directed the Centre and Delhi to list the prescribed safety norms in coaching institute. It also sought the Centre and state government's response on the effective mechanism introduced to ensure its compliance.

The Coaching Federation of India filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi high court order of December 2023. The order mandated fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) and fire safety certificate as per the safety norms prescribed under the Unified Building Bye Laws 2016.

While hearing the petition, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said,“Safety norms require proper ventilation, safety passage, air and light, fire safety norms and such other requirements prescribed under law.” The court said the recent incident in the national capital was an eye-opener for all.

“These places (coaching centres) have become death chambers. Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance of the safety norms and basic norms for a dignified life,” PTI quoted Supreme Court bench's statement. "Coaching centres are playing with the lives of aspirants who come from different parts of the country," it added.

