Stringent Government Regulations To Monitor Proper Disposal Of Alcohol Wipes

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Non-biodegradable products cause great harm to the environment; hence, there are devastating effects on both the ecosystem and wildlife. Non-disposable wipes can lead to clogged drainage systems. Companies are making efforts to produce biodegradable alcohol wipes made of natural fibers, such as wooden pulp and cotton, leading to its eco-friendly nature.

Some in several countries have banned the use of non-disposable materials to save marine life. They are also keeping transparency in product labeling to make people aware of all types of ingredients used in it along with its safety measures.

Impact of COVID-19

The

demand for alcohol wipes has gradually increased due to accelerating consumer awareness towards safe and reliable products.

People are using alcohol wipes for sanitizing products to keep them safe from any infection. They are cleaning-off everything before storing, including reusable shopping bags. With the rise in infectious and contagious diseases, the applications of disinfectant wipes and sterilants are gaining traction. COVID-19 has caused many disruptions in supply chain and distribution channels all across the world. There are several government initiatives that are emphasizing the adoption of several disinfectant products. Brands are focussing on improving their supply channels and strengthening their e-commerce channel.



Key Highlights



Alcohol Wipes are typically used for sanitizing medical equipment and devices and used to get away with stubborn stains on household surfaces.

Alcohol Wipes also has excellent application in the food and beverage industry, mandatory under certain rules and regulations.

There isan increasing number of supermarkets focusing on consumer desires for variability in products, therebyboosting the demand for alcohol wipes.

Several features of synthetic wipes such as softness, heat resistance absorbance, lightweight,propels the growth of alcohol wipes market.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to expand over the forecast period due to rising consumer awareness and the developing healthcare industry.



Alcohol Wipes Market: Segmentation



By Fabric Material



Natural

Synthetic









By Product Type



Sensitive skin wipes

Soft sanitizing wipes

Other









By End-User



Personal care

Household

Commercial





By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Stores

Pharmacies

Other









By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America,

and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa









