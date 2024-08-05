Stringent Government Regulations To Monitor Proper Disposal Of Alcohol Wipes
(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Non-biodegradable products cause great harm to the environment; hence, there are devastating effects on both the ecosystem and wildlife. Non-disposable wipes can lead to clogged drainage systems. Companies are making efforts to produce biodegradable alcohol wipes made of natural fibers, such as wooden pulp and cotton, leading to its eco-friendly nature.
Some governments in several countries have banned the use of non-disposable materials to save marine life. They are also keeping transparency in product labeling to make people aware of all types of ingredients used in it along with its safety measures.
Impact of COVID-19
The
demand for alcohol wipes has gradually increased due to accelerating consumer awareness towards safe and reliable products.
People are using alcohol wipes for sanitizing products to keep them safe from any infection. They are cleaning-off everything before storing, including reusable shopping bags. With the rise in infectious and contagious diseases, the applications of disinfectant wipes and sterilants are gaining traction. COVID-19 has caused many disruptions in supply chain and distribution channels all across the world. There are several government initiatives that are emphasizing the adoption of several disinfectant products. Brands are focussing on improving their supply channels and strengthening their e-commerce channel.
Got questions about your regional growth of
Alcohol Wipes Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505
Key Highlights
Alcohol Wipes are typically used for sanitizing medical equipment and devices and used to get away with stubborn stains on household surfaces.
Alcohol Wipes also has excellent application in the food and beverage industry, mandatory under certain rules and regulations.
There isan increasing number of supermarkets focusing on consumer desires for variability in products, therebyboosting the demand for alcohol wipes.
Several features of synthetic wipes such as softness, heat resistance absorbance, lightweight,propels the growth of alcohol wipes market.
The Asia-Pacific market is expected to expand over the forecast period due to rising consumer awareness and the developing healthcare industry.
Alcohol Wipes Market: Segmentation
By Fabric Material
Natural
Synthetic
By Product Type
Sensitive skin wipes
Soft sanitizing wipes
Other
By End-User
Personal care
Household
Commercial
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets / Hypermarkets
Convenience stores
Online Stores
Pharmacies
Other
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America,
and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN05082024004597010339ID1108516584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.