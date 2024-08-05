Environmental Concerns Prompting The Increased Use Of Kraft Papers

(MENAFN- Straits Research) There is an increase in the sale of fast-food products such as burgers and pizzas that have led to a surge in demand for kraft paper used in wrapping. The increasing environmental concerns throughout the world have encouraged in various countries to invest in the development of such products that are biodegradable and cause less harm to the environment. The regulations imposed on the packaging industry, food and beverages, industrial packaging, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer durable goods are directly raised on the kraft paper market.

Impact of Covid-19

COVID-19 has impacted the business world adversely, be it any industry. There is a visible shift in consumer behavior toward safe and reliable products. Manufacturers are developing products that have less risk of contamination to wildlife. Increasing prices of raw materials with trade restrictions imposed by governments across the world are some of the factors that are expected to cause congestions in the supply chain.



Key Highlights



An increase in awareness of eco-friendly products has led to an increase in demand for kraft paper, working as a substitute for plastic and used for various purposes.

Corrugated boxes are dominating the kraft paper market; they not only offer protection to shipped goods from damages but also offer easy handling features.

The Asia-Pacific Kraft Paper market is growing at a higher rate due to densely populated countries such as China and India.

There are a variety of applications of kraft paper in various sectors such as healthcare, food and beverages, consumer durables, building, and construction industries.

Kraft pulping process of kraft making reduces lignin content that accounts for its high strength, whiteness, and resistance to yellowing.

Due to the ban of plastic in developed countries, there is increased adoption of kraft paper in various industries.



Kraft Paper Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Specialty Kraft paper

Sack Kraft paper

Virgin Natural Kraft paper

Colored Kraft paper

Bleached Kraft paper

Printed Kraft paper

Poly Coated Kraft paper

Other



By Application



Packaging

Food and beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare

Grocery and shopping bags

Corrugated boxes

Floor Covering

Paint Masking

Multiwall Sacks

Pallet Uses

Other



By Grade



Coated

Bleached

Unbleached

Other



By End Use



Electronics

Construction

Cosmetics and personal care

Food and beverages

Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Agriculture

Other



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America, and the Caribbean

Middle East

Africa



Key Players



International Paper

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Weyerhaeuser Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Stora Enso

Oji Paper

UPM-Kymmene Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Nippon Unipac Holding

The Mondi Group





