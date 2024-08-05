Environmental Concerns Prompting The Increased Use Of Kraft Papers
(MENAFN- Straits Research)
There is an increase in the sale of fast-food products such as burgers and pizzas that have led to a surge in demand for kraft paper used in wrapping. The increasing environmental concerns throughout the world have encouraged governments in various countries to invest in the development of such products that are biodegradable and cause less harm to the environment. The regulations imposed on the packaging industry, food and beverages, industrial packaging, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer durable goods are directly raised on the kraft paper market.
Impact of Covid-19
COVID-19 has impacted the business world adversely, be it any industry. There is a visible shift in consumer behavior toward safe and reliable products. Manufacturers are developing products that have less risk of contamination to wildlife. Increasing prices of raw materials with trade restrictions imposed by governments across the world are some of the factors that are expected to cause congestions in the supply chain.
Got questions about your regional growth of
Kraft Paper Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505
Key Highlights
An increase in awareness of eco-friendly products has led to an increase in demand for kraft paper, working as a substitute for plastic and used for various purposes.
Corrugated boxes are dominating the kraft paper market; they not only offer protection to shipped goods from damages but also offer easy handling features.
The Asia-Pacific Kraft Paper market is growing at a higher rate due to densely populated countries such as China and India.
There are a variety of applications of kraft paper in various sectors such as healthcare, food and beverages, consumer durables, building, and construction industries.
Kraft pulping process of kraft making reduces lignin content that accounts for its high strength, whiteness, and resistance to yellowing.
Due to the ban of plastic in developed countries, there is increased adoption of kraft paper in various industries.
Kraft Paper Market: Segmentation
By Product Type
Specialty Kraft paper
Sack Kraft paper
Virgin Natural Kraft paper
Colored Kraft paper
Bleached Kraft paper
Printed Kraft paper
Poly Coated Kraft paper
Other
By Application
Packaging
Food and beverage
Personal Care
Healthcare
Grocery and shopping bags
Corrugated boxes
Floor Covering
Paint Masking
Multiwall Sacks
Pallet Uses
Other
By Grade
Coated
Bleached
Unbleached
Other
By End Use
Electronics
Construction
Cosmetics and personal care
Food and beverages
Textile
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Agriculture
Other
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America, and the Caribbean
Middle East
Africa
Key Players
International Paper
Georgia-Pacific Corporation
Weyerhaeuser Corporation
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Stora Enso
Oji Paper
UPM-Kymmene Group
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget
Nippon Unipac Holding
The Mondi Group
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN05082024004597010339ID1108516580
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.