Eastsea Brother Shines At Singapore Pet Festival 2024, Captivating Pet Owners With Premium Fish-Based Pet Food

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eastsea Brother Team Celebrates Sold-Out Success at Singapore Pet Festival 2024

Eastsea Brother dazzled at Singapore Pet Festival 2024, selling out premium fish-based pet food and earning top honors for innovation.

- Jane Peh, CEO of Singapore pet PawjourrSOUTH KOREA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eastsea Brother, a premium pet food brand from Gangwon-do, South Korea, has made a significant impact at the Singapore Pet Festival 2024. Known for its high-quality fish-based products sourced from the East Sea, the brand has quickly garnered attention in the Singapore market.At the Singapore Pet Festival 2024, held at Marina Bay Sands on August 2, Eastsea Brother achieved remarkable success. The company sold out its entire product range, which includes Raw Freeze-dried treats and Semi-dried premium treats. The brand's booth, featuring an innovative pear-shaped design, was awarded one of the 'Best 4 Booth Awards' among 200 global exhibitors, distinguishing it as the only international booth to receive this honor.Despite fish-based products comprising only 1.3% of the global pet food market in 2023, this segment is experiencing rapid growth due to its low calorie and high protein content. Eastsea Brother's success underscores this trend, highlighting the growing demand for such products.The brand's commitment to quality and innovation is evident. Utilizing cod, salmon, and pollock from the East Sea, Eastsea Brother produces nutritious, low-fat pet food packaged in visually appealing and practical designs. This strategy has resonated with pet owners globally.Singaporean customers have been particularly vocal on social media, praising the brand and expressing disappointment over the quick sell-out. Jane Peh, CEO of Singapore pet platform Pawjourr, noted, "The texture, flavor, and nutritional value of Eastsea Brother's products are second to none."Kim Eun-yul, CEO of Eastsea Brother, expressed his gratitude: "We are thrilled to be recognized in Singapore. We will continue to strive to globalize Korean premium pet food."Eastsea Brother, committed to local economic growth and social values, has experienced a 300% annual growth rate since its inception. Building on its success in Singapore, the brand plans to expand into Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, and other markets. From the East Sea to pets worldwide, Eastsea Brother's journey is just beginning.For more information, visit Eastsea Brother's website .

Yong Choi

smallbrander - Global Marketing for Small Brands

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

Eastsea Brother: Our Mission and Story