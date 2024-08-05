Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group Awarded GCC Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Certification by ZATCA

(MENAFN- GAC Motor) The Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group is proud to announce that it has been awarded the GCC Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) certification by the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA), Saudi Arabia's principal regulatory authority for customs and tax administration.



The AEO certification is a significant accolade that underscores the Group’s dedication to operational excellence in international trade. This certification offers substantial benefits, including streamlined customs processes, reduced inspections, and prioritized handling, which will significantly enhance the efficiency of the Group’s import and export operations.



This milestone aligns the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives, which aim to modernize the economy and position the Kingdom as a global trade hub.



Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman of the Group in KSA, remarked, "Receiving the AEO certification is a testament to our unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards in our operations. It reinforces our role as a key contributor to the Kingdom's economic growth and our commitment to aligning with its strategic objectives. This certification will not only enhance our operational efficiency but also solidify our reputation as a trusted partner in the global supply chain network."



Mr. Maarten Geeraerts, Group CEO, stated, "This certification from ZATCA reflects our alignment with the nation’s evolving trade ambitions. We’re privileged to contribute to and be part of this exciting journey. The AEO status will enable us to better serve our clients with faster and more reliable services, reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction."



The AEO certification also emphasizes the Group’s commitment to maintaining high standards of security and safety across its supply chain. The Group remains committed to strengthening trade relations and enhancing its competitive edge in the global market as it continues to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Group looks forward to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of trade and commerce in the region.







