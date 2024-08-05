Snoonu Launches Groundbreaking In-App Drive Thru Feature: Revolutionising Night Market Culture in Qatar

(MENAFN- Snoonu)

Doha, Qatar - Snoonu, the leading Qatari tech startup, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Drive Thru feature, marking a significant milestone achievement in advancing the country’s food culture.



This feature is set to transform the experience of food cart lovers by offering a seamless and time-efficient solution, ensuring the safety and convenience of both customers and food truck employees.



Snoonu’s Drive Thru feature is an industry-first, enabling customers to enjoy the convenience of ordering at any Food Arena or Night Market directly from their cars.



This feature is currently live in popular locations such as The Downtown, District One, Tasty Street, West Walk, and many more.



The new ordering flow includes the Drive Thru option in addition to the existing delivery and takeaway services. Customers can now order directly to their car, eliminating the need to wait in line at Car Food Arenas and Night Markets.



They can enter their car plate details, including car color, make, and number, allowing merchants to easily locate them upon arrival.



The "I'm Here" button notifies merchants when customers have arrived, ensuring prompt delivery of orders. The app features a map view displaying brand logos of individual merchants, clustered icons for specific Car Food Arenas/Night Markets, and a list view of available merchants.



“When I moved from Canada to Qatar, one of the first things Mr. Hamad Al-Hajri did was take me to a drive-through. He said I’d probably never seen a drive-through like this before but it’s something very unique to Qatar. He was right. He then said if we could build this experience into the app, we would be the first in the world to do delivery, takeaway, and drive thru all in the same app,” said Matthew Neff, Chief Product Officer at Snoonu.



“Since then, we’ve been hard at work figuring out how to make that dream a reality. With the launch of the Drive Thru feature, customers can browse the restaurants at the food arena, order ahead, enter their vehicle details, and the restaurant will bring the food to the vehicle when they arrive. Customers can even tip the restaurant worker inside the app. With this launch, Snoonu is the first in the world to offer delivery, takeaway, and drive-through all in the same app.”

The first Food Arena to implement the feature and get on board was the iconic The Downtown Doha.



“The main problems in all street food areas are accessibility, parking, and traffic. We have thought of a solution with Snoonu for these problems, which is the new Snoonu feature. We are proud to say we are the first street food area to implement a drive thru in this advanced way that is convenient for both customers and tenants,” stated The Downtown Doha’s owner.



“We want our customers to get the best experience, and at the same time, we want our tenants to get the maximum profit with speed and safety measures,” he added.



Snoonu’s Drive Thru feature not only enhances customer convenience but also protects food truck employees from long waiting times under the sun, particularly during peak hours and in high-traffic areas. By integrating this feature, Snoonu reinforces its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and employee welfare.





MENAFN05082024005851013992ID1108516493