Enemy Attacks Nikopol And Pokrovsk Community At Night, Two Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Nikopol district in the evening and at night. Two people were in the Pokrovsk community as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the evening and at night, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol region. He used a kamikaze drone and artillery. The Pokrovsk community suffered the most. Two people were injured there. A 26-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. They will recover at home," he said.

Russians damage infrastructure, two enterprises indistrict

According to Lysak, the shellin damaged a cafeteria, a trade pavilion and a water vending machine. Eight private houses, six outbuildings, garages and cars were damaged. Solar panels, power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

"A private enterprise was damaged in Nikopol. Chervonohryhorivska, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities also suffered from enemy strikes. People are safe," he said.

As a reminder, on the night of 3 August, Russian troops also shelled Nikopol and the Marhanetska community with artillery and drones.