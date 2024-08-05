Enemy Attacks Nikopol And Pokrovsk Community At Night, Two Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Nikopol district in the evening and at night. Two people were injured in the Pokrovsk community as a result of the shelling.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"In the evening and at night, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol region. He used a kamikaze drone and artillery. The Pokrovsk community suffered the most. Two people were injured there. A 26-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. They will recover at home," he said.
According to Lysak, the shellin damaged a cafeteria, a trade pavilion and a water vending machine. Eight private houses, six outbuildings, garages and cars were damaged. Solar panels, power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.
"A private enterprise was damaged in Nikopol. Chervonohryhorivska, Marhanetska and Myrivska communities also suffered from enemy strikes. People are safe," he said.
As a reminder, on the night of 3 August, Russian troops also shelled Nikopol and the Marhanetska community with artillery and drones.
