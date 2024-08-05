UK PM Condemns 'Far-Right Thuggery' As Riots Continue Across Country

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Aug 5 (IANS) The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Keir Starmer condemned "far-right thuggery" in his televised address as riots continue across the country following the deadly knife attack in Southport.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, either directly or those whipping up this disorder online," Starmer said on Sunday.

Three children died, and multiple others were after the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance in Southport last Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

A 17-year-old boy named Axel Rudakubana, born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents has been charged with murder.

However, disinformation spreading online about the nationality of the boy and his religious affiliation has fueled hatred towards Muslims and the immigrant population in general, leading to violent clashes between far-right protesters and police officers across the UK. The protests reached a climax during the weekend.

National Police Chiefs' Council lead for public order, BJ Harrington, said on Sunday that since Saturday night, there have been 147 arrests connected to violence. He said he expected that the number would rise in the coming days.

"Disinformation is a huge driver of this appalling violence, and we know a lot of those attending these so-called protests are doing so in direct response to what they've read online," Harrington said.

Following violent protests in major cities including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Bristol, Leeds, Nottingham, Sunderland and Belfast on Saturday, riots were seen in places such as Middlesbrough, where burning wheelie bins were thrown at police, and Rotherham, where at least one police officer was injured as rioters hurled missiles and stormed a Holiday Inn Express thought to have housed migrants. In Bolton, police have been given extra powers to calm violence after bottles and missiles were thrown at them.

Referring to the violent attack on the Rotherham hotel, Starmer said: "There is no justification for taking this action."

The Prime Minister said he would not "shy away from calling it what it is" and called the violence "far-right thuggery."

In a press conference on Friday, Starmer urged big social media companies to take responsibility for combatting misinformation and disinformation.

Former UK Prime Minister and leader of the opposition Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak said the unrest across the country is "violent, criminal behaviour that has no place in our society."

"The shocking scenes we're seeing on the streets of Britain have nothing to do with the tragedy in Southport," Sunak said on X, adding that the police have "our full support to deal with these criminals swiftly."

Humza Yousaf, former first minister of Scotland, said on X that the police "clearly do not have a handle on this situation" and called for military intervention.