Article 370 Abrogation: Amarnath Yatra Suspended For A Day From Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- No fresh batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims was allowed to leave the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday, officials said.

More than 4.90 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine so far this year.

“The yatra has been halted for the day as a precautionary measure. No fresh batch was allowed from Jammu to Kashmir today,” an officer told PTI.

This step has been taken by the administration in view of the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Security has been beefed up in the city, the officials said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and divided it into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19