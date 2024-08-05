Normal Weather Conditions Expected Across Most Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Monday are forecast to remain close to seasonal averages. The weather will be mild in the mountainous areas and plains, while hotter conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There will be some low clouds in northern regions, with moderate northwest winds occasionally intensifying.The Jordan Meteorological Department reports that Tuesday will see similar weather conditions. It will be mild in the mountainous and plain areas, and hot in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwest winds will be moderate, with occasional gusts.On Wednesday, temperatures are anticipated to rise slightly, leading to relatively hot conditions in most areas and very hot weather in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate from the northwest, with possible gusts.By Thursday, temperatures are expected to be relatively high in most regions, with very hot conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will continue to be moderate from the northwest.Today's temperature ranges are as follows: In East Amman, the high will be 33 C and the low 23 C; in West Amman, the high will be 31 C and the low 21 C; in the northern highlands, the high will be 29 C and the low 17 C; in the Shara highlands, the high will be 28 C and the low 16 C; at the Dead Sea, the high will be 41 C and the low 28 C; and in Aqaba, the high will be 42 C and the low 29 C.