Dominica To Host Caribbean Youth Forum On Environment And Development

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

ROSEAU, Dominica – Dominica has been chosen to host the Caribbean Youth Forum on Environment and Development (CARYFED) activities from 7 to 17 August, 2024.

This year's CARYFED theme is 'Sustainable Eco-Tourism in the Caribbean.' Dominica is buoyed by its eminent ecotouristic offerings, such as a sprawling national parks system throughout the island.

Dominica is home to UNESCO World Heritage site, the Morne Trois Pitons National Park and is well-placed to host this year's CARYFED event.

These ecotouristic offerings are supported by Dominica's innovative Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, which helps the island achieve its climate-resilience vision.

CARYFED is an activity that falls under the Project Discovery Dominica initiative.

The mission of Project Discovery Dominica is 'to facilitate the total development of students at the pre-university stage of their development; to build clearly defined bridges linking academic development to community service and to make students more globally aware, culturally literate, civically engaged and responsive to the needs of others.'

The project is a collaboration between Barbados, Grenada, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and St Kitts and Nevis. Last year's event, held in Trinidad and Tobago, was Dominica's first time participating in the activities.

“It is a big thing for us because we only participated last year and now, we are hosting this year.” ~ CARYFED administrator Beverly Leblanc added.“Everybody that will be coming to Dominica will be coming for the first time, so that is basically a very good thing for our tourism product.”

