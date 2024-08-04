Jadara University, RHUL Sign Mou On Enhancing Academic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- Jadara University and Royal Holloway, University of London (RHUL), signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing academic and cultural cooperation between the two sides.The MoU was signed by Jadara University Vice President, Iman Al-Bashiti, and RHUL Provost and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Tracy Bhamra.The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in several areas, including the exchange of faculty members and staff for training purposes, the exchange of students for cultural exchange and training purposes, participation in seminars, academic meetings, conferences, scientific research, e-learning and joint academic programs between the two universities.Additionally, the MoU aims to facilitate the admission of Jadara University graduates to RHUL's postgraduate programs for those who wish to complete their university studies in London.