UK Expands Security Measures For Islamic Mosques Against Far-Right Groups

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- The British announced on Sunday the urgent activation of security procedures to protect Islamic mosques and in response to violent activities by extreme far-right groups.

The UK Home Office confirmed in a press statement that it has already offered additional security personnel and provided communities with vital support and reassurance.

The statement highlighted the existing Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, noting that an additional آ£29.4 million allocated this year to fund security at mosques and Muslim faith schools.

Correspondingly, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the widespread disorders and chaos across the UK caused by far-right groups.

In a press release, Starmer described the ongoing riots against asylum-seekers and refugees as "far-right thuggery" as more violence broke out in several towns and cities across the country.

Earlier, northern UK cities including Bolton, Middlesbrough, and Rotherham experienced clashes between aggressive rioters and police, with fireworks launched at officers, cars burned, and property damaged.

Since Tuesday, various British cities have experienced disorder and insecurity due to protests against immigration and refugee policies.

Far-right groups are leading anti-immigration protests following a stabbing in Southport, where a 17-year-old of African origin killed three young girls.

Disinformation on social media falsely identified the attacker as Muslim, which local authorities have denied. (end)

mrn







