Local Voices, Global Impact: Tedxbelltown Women Highlights Local Initiatives And Unheard Voices

Join us live and streaming Dec. 7th, 2024 for an iconic event.

TEDxBelltown Women Sets the Stage for Education and Inspiration with Local Partnerships

- Jonathan Sposato, Owner and Publisher, Seattle Magazine

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the TEDxBelltown Women event gears up for its impactful day, December 7th, 2024, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., the excitement is contagious among the communities' robust network of partners, attendees, dedicated volunteers, and organizing team. This private event has rapidly gained support across the community. TEDxBelltown Women team is setting the stage for a full day of speakers, performers, culture, and discussion panels that will conclude with networking, dinner, and a public after-party to continue the conversations and celebration.

Organized by local adventure explorer and media entrepreneur, Liz Galloway, she shares her vision for this year's theme; UnlimiTED: Reinventing Realities.“I aim to bring together thinkers, innovators, and stories that resonate with amplifying the female voice in a new perspective. This is so timely especially with recent changes in our presidential candidates, featuring a woman and providing us with an opportunity to galvanize together as a bigger voice. This feels like the year of the woman!”

Partnerships and Community Engagement: TEDxBelltown Women provides an exceptional opportunity for businesses to engage with forward-thinking audiences while supporting a platform that drives social impact. Event sponsors and partners play a crucial role in bringing transformative ideas to life, benefiting from extensive visibility for one of the most anticipated events on Seattle's cultural calendar. An event powered by volunteers, donations, and sponsors.

TEDxBelltown Women is proud to collaborate with an array of respected local and national partners who share the vision. Our official media partner, Seattle Magazine , influences Seattle's cultural landscape.“We are immensely grateful for their support and shared vision, which significantly enriches the impact of our event." shares Galloway, TEDxBelltown Women Organizer.

“Seattle Magazine is all about showing the world that what happens in Seattle impacts the rest of the world. This TEDx Women event is a perfect example of telling stories that will inspire and connect our broader community in serendipitous and meaningful ways." Jonathan Sposato, Owner and Publisher, Seattle Magazine.

Sponsoring partners alongside the event media partner include other distinguished brands such as Verni Beauty, Posh Beauty Bar, Hilton Motif Hotel, Mad Hippie Skincare, Well Mind Project, Brand Sanity Media, Human X Analytics, and more.

Speaker and Performer Announcements: Stay tuned as the final lineup of dynamic speakers and performers will explore various topics from technology and entrepreneurship to health, extreme outdoors, leadership, and global sustainability. Our carefully curated sessions promise to challenge perceptions and provide audience takeaways for new ways of thinking.

Find more: TEDxBelltownWomen or contact ... for questions on performing, volunteering, ticket access, or hosting a watch party with our day of simulcast. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest updates and announcements.

Media: Contact ...

About TEDxBelltown Women: x = independently organized event In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED -like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)

About TED:

TED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge - without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and connection with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community. TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to the TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated educational lessons (TED-Ed) and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world.

