F-16S Will Help Destroy More Russian Missiles And Planes Cinc Syrskyi
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has said that more Russian missiles and planes will be shot down following the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine.
Syrskyi said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"F-16s are in Ukraine. This means there will be more destroyed occupiers. There will be more downed missiles and planes that Russian criminals use to attack Ukrainian cities," he said.
Syrskyi thanked Allies for this decision. After all, according to him, first of all, the effective use of modern aircraft means saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.
"I thank the president, the minister of defense and everyone who worked 24/7 so that F-16s could appear in our skies. This is another important step towards our victory," Syrskyi said.
