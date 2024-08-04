Amman Mayor Meets Kazakhstan, Greece Envoys

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 4 (Petra) -- Amman Mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh discussed on Sunday with Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Jordan, Talgat Shaldanbay, ways of enhancing cooperation to serve fields of municipal work between Amman and Astana.Shawarbeh and Shaldanbay said that there is a historical cooperation based on the twinning agreement between Amman and Astana in various fields that serve city planning, environmental protection, infrastructure, as well as the cultural and societal aspects.Shawarbeh also discussed with Greece's Ambassador to Jordan, Irene Riga, the promotion of joint cooperation that serves fields of municipal work, including city management, urban heritage revitalization, tourism, and geographic information systems, as well as aspects that serve the youth and sports sectors.Shawarbeh and Riga emphasized the depth of the areas of cooperation through the friendship protocol signed between Amman and Athens.