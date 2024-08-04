Book Profits Club Presents The August Popup Workshop: Income Innovative Atlanta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Taurea Vision Avant, Founder of Book Profits ClubATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Limelight Theater is set to host the Income Innovative Atlanta Workshop on Sunday, August 18, from 2 PM to 8 PM EDT. This dynamic event, presented by the Book Profits Club , is designed to inspire and educate individuals on innovative ways to increase their income and achieve financial success. The event is free to attend, with a VIP upgrade option available, and includes exciting free giveaways.Event Highlights:Join top experts as they share their strategies for boosting income and reaching new levels of success. This workshop is perfect for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and anyone looking to grow their income. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, participate in interactive sessions, and leave with actionable insights.Special Participation by The City of Atlanta :We are excited to announce that representatives from The City of Atlanta will be present to share details on all the great initiatives taking place within the city. They will also discuss how they are actively investigating citizen complaints against the Atlanta Police and Corrections, demonstrating the city's commitment to transparency and accountability.Featured Speakers:Taurea Vision Avant: "How to Make $10,000 per Month, Week, or Day Working 2 to 4 Hours per Day as a Speaker and/or Coach"Lena Payton Webb: "Creating Additional Streams of Income Using Custom Coloring Books, Workbooks, and Self-Help Books"Deshonda Jennings: "How to Launch a Six-Figure Childcare Business" (@deshonda_j)Deana Jean: "Goals, Gifts and Gaps®️: Getting to the Bag Together...with Ease"Peggy Adrian: "Revenue Reimagined: Unlock Hidden Revenue with 3 Cost-Effective Strategies"Shanel Evans: "Turn Your Local Roots into Digital Fruits"Tonyael Miller: "Happiness Reclaimed: Top 3 Secrets on How Fitness Can Boost Your Mood and Your Money"VIP Experience:Upgrade to VIP for an exclusive experience, including a VIP Swag Bag with a journal and pen, an autographed book from Taurea Vision Avant, Amazon gift cards, and more!Event Details:Date and Time: Sunday, August 18, 2 PM - 8 PM EDTLocation: Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312Refund Policy: Contact the organizer to request a refund. Eventbrite's fee is nonrefundable.Don't miss this unique opportunity to learn from the best, network with peers, and take actionable steps towards increasing your income. Secure your spot today and prepare to be inspired!For more information and to register, please visit or contact ....Media Contact:Taurea Avant+1 832-400-9593...About the Income Innovative Atlanta WorkshopThe Income Innovative Atlanta Workshop is dedicated to providing valuable insights and strategies for individuals seeking to boost their income and achieve financial independence. Featuring top experts in various fields, this event offers a unique blend of networking, interactive sessions, and motivational talks designed to inspire and educate attendees.**###

