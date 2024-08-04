Janice Niederhofer, MA, Honored With President's Lifetime Achievement Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Janice Niederhofer, MA, Founder and CEO, Humankind, Alliance, recipient of the White House's, President's Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo/Janice Niederhofer.

SAN RAFAEL, CA, USA, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Janice Niederhofer, a distinguished leader and innovator, recently received the prestigious White House President's Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her exceptional contributions to community empowerment and social justice.Janice had a distinguished law enforcement career spanning over 29 years as a officer with two departments and then served as a Special Agent for over 20 years with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).Janice shattered barriers and has earned acclaim for her pivotal roles such as the first female SWAT team member, hostage negotiator, narcotics detective, interview/interrogator, leadership trainer, and firearms/tactical/defense instructor.She revolutionized training programs across local, state, and federal agencies, becoming a sought-after expert in human behavior, leadership, self-defense, and tactical skills.Her tenure with the DEA, renowned as the world's premier drug enforcement organization, underscores her unwavering commitment to service and community empowerment. In addition to her law enforcement career, Janice is a respected author, speaker, and advocate for social equality.Her passion for empowering individuals and communities led her to establish Humankind Alliance , a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting unity and positive social change through collaborative efforts bridging law enforcement and the community as one.As CEO and Founder of Humankind Alliance, Janice has pioneered unparalleled innovative initiatives that connect law enforcement and citizens as ONE community to inspire sustainable and positive change.Under Janice's leadership and transformative work, Humankind Alliance has become a beacon of hope, uniting diverse communities through solution-based programs aimed at rebuilding trust and saving lives.The organization's commitment to fostering unity, empathy, and collaboration resonates deeply with its funding and training initiatives, aimed at expanding outreach and impact across the Nation.For more information about Janice Niederhofer's & Humankind Alliance's work, and to support its mission and initiatives, visit .Join us in celebrating Janice's remarkable achievements and her dedication to creating a more compassionate and equitable society.Humankind Alliance owes its success to the unwavering support of our community. Every donation makes an immense impact on our mission.

