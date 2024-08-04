Russian Army Lost More Than 8,000 Troops, Almost 1,500 Units Of Equipment In Ukraine In Past Week
Date
8/4/2024 10:09:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army lost nearly 8,220 personnel and 1,424 pieces of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine during the week of July 28-August 4, 2024.
Commander of the Ground Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
In particular, the Russians lost 67 tanks, 160 armored combat vehicles, 340 artillery systems, 11 multiple launch rocket systems, 5 air defense systems, 434 vehicles, and 63 special vehicles.
Read also:
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down five enemy Shahed UAVs
overnight
The Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed 7 Russian missiles and 337 drones.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army lost 1,150 soldiers more in Ukraine over the past day.
MENAFN04082024000193011044ID1108515170
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.