Russian Army Lost More Than 8,000 Troops, Almost 1,500 Units Of Equipment In Ukraine In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian lost nearly 8,220 personnel and 1,424 pieces of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine during the week of July 28-August 4, 2024.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, the Russians lost 67 tanks, 160 armored combat vehicles, 340 artillery systems, 11 multiple launch rocket systems, 5 air defense systems, 434 vehicles, and 63 special vehicles.

The Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed 7 Russian missiles and 337 drones.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army lost 1,150 soldiers more in Ukraine over the past day.